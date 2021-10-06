Bailard Inc. Buys 571 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $200.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,067. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.36.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

