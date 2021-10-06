Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.53. 21,330,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,314,590. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.