BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BAE Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAESY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 51,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,158. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

