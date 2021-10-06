BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAESY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

BAESY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. 65,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,084. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

