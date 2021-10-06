Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Down 5.9%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. 27,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,066,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several research firms recently commented on BW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $533.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 228,159 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

