Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.18 ($186.10).

ETR WCH traded up €4.05 ($4.76) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €161.10 ($189.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a fifty-two week high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company’s 50-day moving average is €143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

