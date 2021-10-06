Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

Avient stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,264. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. Avient has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 179.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

