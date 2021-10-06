Aurora (AOA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $851,644.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Aurora has a market cap of $15.92 million and $851,644.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.44 or 0.00292414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00231580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00111236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.