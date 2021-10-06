Audius Market Capitalization Tops $888.53 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003924 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 12% against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $888.53 million and $38.58 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.00236881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00103041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

About Audius

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,055,192,308 coins and its circulating supply is 411,910,943 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.