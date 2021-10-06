Auctus (AUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,709.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $6.19 million and $12,709.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.61 or 0.00290255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00254545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00109940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,237,765 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.