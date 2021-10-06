Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Given New $67.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

ATLC stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $920.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $65.61.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. The business had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $77,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,994 in the last three months. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter worth $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 5,468.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth $725,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.