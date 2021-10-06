Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

SCHW stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. 207,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

