Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Assurant by 35.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 21.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

AIZ traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.65. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.