Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

ASBFY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.95. 38,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

