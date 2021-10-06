Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,508,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AABB stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,075,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,144,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

