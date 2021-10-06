Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,508,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AABB stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,075,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,144,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.66.
About Asia Broadband
