Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

NYSE ABG opened at $200.26 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

