Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 3.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $106.37. 16,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,936,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.16.

Specifically, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 10.8% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

