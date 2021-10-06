Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Aryzta alerts:

Shares of ARZTY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Aryzta has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.