Arweave Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and $145.66 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $61.87 or 0.00112275 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

