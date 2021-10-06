Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,999 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $47,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,641,000 after acquiring an additional 91,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $5,787,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

APAM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

