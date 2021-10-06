ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00058227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00102742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00131554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,542.13 or 1.00024551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.03 or 0.06499378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

