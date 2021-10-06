ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 187.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $22,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.95. 484,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,538,250. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $89.39 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.38.

