argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $355.00 at Robert W. Baird

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $333.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARGX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.79.
Shares of ARGX opened at $294.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.10. argenx has a 1 year low of $244.98 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in argenx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About argenx
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.