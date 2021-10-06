argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $355.00 at Robert W. Baird

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $333.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARGX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.79.

Shares of ARGX opened at $294.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.10. argenx has a 1 year low of $244.98 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -7.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in argenx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

