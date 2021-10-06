argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.79.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of argenx stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.30. 231,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,928. argenx has a 52-week low of $244.98 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in argenx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,820,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in argenx by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,315,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.