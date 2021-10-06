Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.81

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 1310561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

