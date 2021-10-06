Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa Sells 21,600 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $764,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:APR traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,115. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth $36,528,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Apria during the second quarter worth $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth $28,031,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

