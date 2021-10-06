AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Up 47.7% in September

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the August 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,906,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SWRM stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 8,003,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,504,121. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. AppSwarm has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Inc engages in the provision of application incubation. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across all major platforms including iPhone, RIM’s Blackberry, Google’s android and Microsoft’s windows mobile. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

