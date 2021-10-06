AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Up 47.7% in September

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the August 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,906,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SWRM stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 8,003,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,504,121. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. AppSwarm has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
About AppSwarm
