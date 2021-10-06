Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.59. 455,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average is $134.20. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

