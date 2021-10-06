Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is NorthRock Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $654,396,000 after purchasing an additional 100,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 736,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,017,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

