Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 105,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,273. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,851,742 shares of company stock valued at $169,784,565 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

