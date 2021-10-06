Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,558. The company has a market cap of $932.58 million, a P/E ratio of 336.55 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.