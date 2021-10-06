Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 128.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Anthem were worth $50,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,755,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,223,000 after acquiring an additional 328,814 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.08. 1,397,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

