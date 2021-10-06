Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $596.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

