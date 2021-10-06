ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Update

ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 760.0 days.

ANRGF stock remained flat at $$15.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80. ANRGF has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on ANRGF in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

