ANON Price Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $37,585.35 and approximately $79.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ANON has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001958 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00059451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00097427 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

