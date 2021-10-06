Analyzing Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) & Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ)

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) and Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Petroteq Energy has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Petroteq Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Petroteq Energy and Pacific Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Pacific Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroteq Energy $290,000.00 245.51 -$12.38 million ($0.06) -2.00 Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.00 -$525.16 million N/A N/A

Petroteq Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Pacific Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroteq Energy N/A -19.27% -14.53% Pacific Drilling -164.67% -23.08% -9.18%

Summary

Petroteq Energy beats Pacific Drilling on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy, Inc. engages in the development and implementation of oil processing and extraction technologies. It operates through the following segments: Oil Extraction and Processing and Mining Operations. The Oil Extraction and Processing Operations segment engages in commercial production and sale of hydrocarbon products. The Mining Operations segment involves in mining and extracting tar sands. The company was founded by Aleksandr Blyumkin on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, CA.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. Pacific Drilling S.A. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 30, 2020, Pacific Drilling S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

