Analysts Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to report $633.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $745.12 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

UWMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $10,607,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

