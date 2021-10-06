Analysts Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post sales of $341.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.31 million to $343.70 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $343.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $247,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,756 shares of company stock worth $887,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at $189,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. 1,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,870. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $996.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.