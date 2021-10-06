Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 789,328 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $33,673,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,952,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 216,091 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.