Analysts Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.38. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,166.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $9.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $11.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,194. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. Ovintiv has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

