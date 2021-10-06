Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.90 Million

Analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $72.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the lowest is $71.80 million. QCR reported sales of $82.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $270.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 559.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after buying an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 49,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QCR by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 41.6% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 137,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $51.72. 29 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,458. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. QCR has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

