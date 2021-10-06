Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,105,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 861,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,911,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.05. 2,731,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,827. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.64 and a 52 week high of $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average is $163.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

