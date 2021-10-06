Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading Up 3.6%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 24,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,000,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $59,149.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,651.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and sold 168,151 shares valued at $1,755,017. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after acquiring an additional 342,347 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after buying an additional 493,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after buying an additional 1,506,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

