Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475,983 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Amgen were worth $168,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,044,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.22. The company had a trading volume of 69,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,337. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

