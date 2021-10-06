American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.63% of American Financial Group worth $172,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,373,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 760,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,873,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.05. 3,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,643. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

