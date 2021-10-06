American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 103.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,232,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after acquiring an additional 625,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 120.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,061,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,812,000 after acquiring an additional 579,449 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,716. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.