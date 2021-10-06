Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches Acquires 200 Shares

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $13,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, D. Clay Bretches acquired 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $13,036.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.54 per share, with a total value of $12,708.00.

NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 3.74. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $339,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

