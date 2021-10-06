Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Increased to C$14.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cormark from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.67.

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$9.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.08 million and a PE ratio of -622.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.91. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 176.65, a current ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

