Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATEC. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.31.

ATEC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 132.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $10,042,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

