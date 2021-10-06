AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,641 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 121.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 12.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,197,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,821. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

